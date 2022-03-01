Chad Chamber of Commerce, KADCCIMA sign MoU to boost business opportunities

The Chadian Chamber of commerce, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) to boost business opportunities.

Ali Seid, the president of Chad Chamber of Commerce signed on behalf of his Chamber, while the President of KADCCIMA Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu signed for his chamber.

The MoU was signed in a meeting held at the fourth day of the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International trade fair in Kaduna.

In his remarks, Seid said the MoU between their country and KADCCIMA would strengthen business relationships and open more ways for entrepreneurial growth.

He said the MoU was also aimed at promoting and facilitating the economic relationships between the Chad Chamber of Commerce and KADCCIMA.

“The MoU will put a solid ground for cooperation between our countries in terms of businesses and investment.

“We have similar objectives with KADCCIMA in Chad; our country is very big with 1.2 million square metres and 39 million hectares of arable land, 130 million cattle, and a lot of mass of water which is in the middle of Africa.

“We are also within the framework of Africa free continental trade union, therefore, making a big opportunity for us and KADCCIMA.

“We hope to benefit from the immense opportunities that are bound in Nigeria with the help of our brothers in the KADCCIMA; we came here with all the support and all the encouragement of the highest level of Chad.

“This is why we are here with captains of industries in our chamber of commerce to mobilise the organise sectors to invest in Chad,’’ he said.

He appealed and called on Chad and the Nigerian Government to make sure that the international trade corridor between both countries was adequately secured, and more business-friendly.

Earlier, the President of KADCCIMA Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, said the Kaduna trade fair was established in 1973 and was the first in the northern part of the country.

According to him, the chamber engages in the protection and resolution of issues affecting businesses.

“The MoU with the Chad Chamber of Commerce will be beneficial to both of us and Nigeria at large, we hope for the best of economic outcomes from it,” Aliyu said. (NAN)