C&F Porter Novelli mark 25th anniversary, trains journalists on personal branding

As part of effort in boosting its media partnership and enhancing media professionalism , C&F Porter Novelli a strategic communication firm held a media training workshop for journalists in Nigeria on personal and professional branding, as part of activities to mark its 25th anniversary.

Speaking on the CSR initiative, the firm’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Tony Ajero, said the move was driven by its “Public Relations for Good” mantra, stating that the training for journalists and academy are some of the ways the company is giving back to society.

Taking on the media training, Ajero explained why personal and professional branding was important to the career growth of every journalist.

“With everything about life’s progress and development, branding is important for all media practitioners as it involves one’s identity, character and reputation.

“Personal branding is critical to not only business success, but professional and personal development. It starts with me: ‘Who I Am’ produces ‘Who I Want To Be.’ As a result, the process to getting to where we want to be must be intentional every step of the way.”

Ajero further stated that to build one’s personal and professional brand, detailed attention must be paid to the six Ps of Marketing:

Product, packaging, promotion, pricing, placement and positioning, as well as identity, that will breed knowledge; character, that will lead to actions; and reputation, which will bring about the intended results.

“It all starts with identity! Every individual must be able to answer these questions: Who am I? Where am I coming from? Where am I going? What are my strengths/weaknesses? Where are the opportunities for me? Where are the threats to success? Who/what will help me get to my goals?’’

It would be recalled that the firm had unveiled its Academy for Business Communication (ABC) for West Africa, which aims to train 25,000 undergraduates in different areas of business communication, such as business strategy, writing, ethics, leadership, financial literacy, team spirit and research/planning.

However, Kelechi Nwosu ,Supervising Director,C&F Porter Novelli noted that Porter Novelli is the

strategic communications company, built on purpose to do business better.

According to hm ‘’In a shifting landscape of new influence and audience power, we decode change, navigate culture and deepen authenticity, We do this through a blend of our bench strength in communication capabilities and our world-class proprietary data tools , he stated