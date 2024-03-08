From left: Mr. Abubakar Jimoh; Chairman , Access Holding, Mrs Mfon Usoro, Alh. Aliko Dangote; President of Dangote Group and Mr. Paul Usoro; Bank Plc, during “Celebrating Professional Excellence” in honour of Late Herbert Wigwe in Lagos.
Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of Nigeria and his wife Any Adowa, during “Celebrating Professional Excellence” in honour of Late Herbert Wigwe in Lagos.
Mr. Gbenga Oyebodeand his wife, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, during “Celebrating Professional Excellence” in honour of the Late Herbert Wigwe in Lagos.
For a better society
—————————————————————–
Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.
Comments are closed.