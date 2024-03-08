Champion Newspapers Limited
Celebrating Professional Excellence in honour of Late Herbert Wigwe in Lagos

From left: Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group, his wife Ofovwe; Tochi Wigwe, Daughter of Late Herbert Wigwe; David Wigwe, Son; and Hannah Wigwe, Daughter, during “Celebrating Professional Excellence” in honour of Late Herbert Wigwe in Lagos. 
 From left: Mr. Abubakar Jimoh; Chairman , Access Holding, Mrs Mfon Usoro, Alh. Aliko Dangote; President of Dangote Group and Mr. Paul Usoro; Bank Plc, during “Celebrating Professional Excellence” in honour of Late Herbert Wigwe in Lagos.
Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of Nigeria and his wife Any Adowa, during “Celebrating Professional Excellence” in honour of Late Herbert Wigwe in Lagos.
 Mr. Gbenga Oyebode and his wife, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, during “Celebrating Professional Excellence” in honour of the Late Herbert Wigwe in Lagos.

 

 

