CBN launches sensitisation fair in Gombe, warns against Naira abuse

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, sensitised stakeholders in Gombe on its policies and interventions toward boosting economic development in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation was held at the International Conference Centre in Lafiyawo community of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe.

The Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN Directorate Headquarters Abuja, Dr Isa Abdulmumin in his presentation, said the CBN had made a lot of efforts toward stimulating businesses across the country.

This is to ensure economic empowerment for the country and citizens.

Abdulmumin said the objective of the engagement was to sensitise members of the public on how the apex bank’s interventions could grow businesses in the state and to contribute to Nigeria economy.

Represented by Mr Esu Imo, an Assistant Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, Abdulmumin said the bank remained committed to supporting businesses and promoting diversification through various interventions in key sectors of the economy.

The director also said part of the engagement was to solicit the support and co-operation of key stakeholders to partake in CBN’s mission to return Nigeria to the path of greatness.

According to him, as a critical stakeholder in economic development, the CBN seeks collaboration with the people to contribute toward achieving a well-diversified and prosperous economy.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to be attentive as we sensitise you on the various modern payment infrastructures for ease of business transactions.

“We will also enlighten you on your rights and responsibilities as it relates to your relationship with your banks; among others,” he said.

While restating the commitment of the CBN to ensuring availability of naira notes, Isa, however, urged participants to see Naira as a critical symbol of national identity.

“Respect and keep it clean; do not spray, hawk, mutilate or counterfeit the Naira,” he warned, adding that it is an offence to abuse the Naira.

In his opening speech, the Branch Controller, CBN Gombe State office, Mr Shehu Goringo said the primary objective of the fair was to sensitise the people about the CBN initiatives.

Represented by Mr Abdullahi Baba-Isa, Head, CBN’s Development and Finance Office, Gombe State, Goringo said the CBN would leverage the engagement to harness expertise of the diverse participants toward finding common solutions to economic challenges of the country.

Goringo expressed optimism that the outcome of the engagement would help achieve financial literacy and inclusiveness and would contribute to employment creation, while building a sustainable economy.

NAN reports that during the fair, presentations were made on consumer rights protection and how best to keep the Naira clean and CBN’s efforts to make Naira available to the public.

Also, participants were enlightened on recent innovations in the Nigerian payment system, recent development in the foreign exchange as well as the eNaira.

NAN also reports that the sensitisation also featured a question and answer session for participants to ask questions which were answered by CBN officials.(