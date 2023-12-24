Cardinal Okpalaeke, ASMATA PG, others eulogize Pa Soludo at burial

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

His Eminence, Cardinal Peter Okpalaeke, and President General, PG, Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, weekend eulogized late Pa Simeon Soludo, father to Gov. Charles Soludo, for grooming his children in the right direction aimed at seeing God.

Okpalaeke stated this during the burial of late Pa Soludo that was held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze-Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State.

In his sermon, Okpalaeke, said there were two types of death, that of physical and spiritual that is throwing one out of kingdom of God if he failed to seek God when on Earth, adding that he who believes in God his life will be changed.

“Pa Soludo was a holy man and knew the value of the sacrament and God blessed him in many ways. He lived a life that pleased God.

“In any position one finds himself he should remember that his parents did some to him,” he stated.

In his response, Governor Soludo, thanked all and sundry who joined in mourning his father recalling that his father died a staunch member of the Catholic Church.

“Spiritually I remembered that my father was teaching us catchism after the civil war. There was a time he asked me a question, to recite what he taught us in catchism but I failed it and he flogged me heavily and since then I have not failed in catchism.

“We worship at St Jude and I served morning mass there before going to school and have our Block Rosary too.

“As an only son, my father today was blessed with seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, 22 grand children and six great grand children,” he disclosed further.

The governor also recalled that there is a law guiding burial ceremony in Anambra, stating that it was aimed at curtailing expenditure during burials as most people find it hard to bury their loved ones because of finance.

“We did not print any posters, brochures, invitation cards or give mourning clothes to people. We only wear mourning clothes to show we are mourning.

“Some people are poor and when they are mourning they go borrowing and sell their land just to get money for burial”, he lamented.

The governor said that if he could bury his father as governor without much spending, others too can do same.

In his own contribution, the ASMATA PG urged Soludo to take heart adding that God in His infinite mercy would grant the family the heart to bear the irrepairable loss.

He described Pa Soludo as a father who brought up his children with the fear of God adding that Pa Soludo wherever he may be would be happy that one of his sons, Governor Soludo, would use his position to better the lives of the people especially the down trodden.

Among those that graced the occasion included, Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, Peter Mba of Enugu State, former Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okoroocha, among others.