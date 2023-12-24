Governor Mutfwang brings succour to Plateau IDPs, launches relief material distribution

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has officially launched the distribution of relief materials to address the excruciating pains of those residing at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the state.

Governor Mutfwang who flagged off the distribution of the relief materials at IDP camp Nding, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area on Friday affirmed his administration’s commitment to resettlement of IDPs to their ancestral homes.

The provisions, which include rice, salt, Maggi, cooking oil, and more, were handed over to households comprising orphans, widows, and elderly individuals significantly affected by decades of attacks that claimed numerous lives.

The Governor urged the IDPs to remain resilient, relying on divine protection, and assured them of continued government support to address their challenges.

“As a government, we are committed to ensuring the resettlement of our people to their ancestral homes. Plateau residents are industrious and self-reliant; they prefer earning their livelihoods rather than depending on handouts. This is the direction we will take as a government.”

Governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude to Dr. Rechad Ikiebe and his family for sourcing the relief materials. He commended their selfless service and intervention globally highlighting the true narrative behind the conflicts in Plateau, Benue, and Taraba.

“You have been at the forefront of advocating for justice on the Plateau, carrying the burdens of our people in oppressed situations. Sir, we extend our heartfelt thanks, and may your efforts be rewarded abundantly. Your impactful work will not be in vain,” stated the Governor.

He further directed the extension of Christmas rice distribution to individuals in IDP camps, ensuring they could celebrate the season despite their circumstances. He called upon the people of the state to unite and share with those in need during this festive period.

Dr. Rechad Ikiebe, in his remarks, said his team had visited displaced communities in the state where destroyed houses and churches were seen without people.

He emphasized the dire need for relief materials to assist those who have lost family members and parents to enable them to partake in the Christmas festivities.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for standing by the Plateau people during challenging times and pledged unwavering support to address the plights of the IDPs.

