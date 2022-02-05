Cancer a global deadly disease that killed more than 10 million people in 2021

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The disease cancer is one of the world’s leading causes of death and its burden is much .

In 2021 an estimated 20 million people were diagnosed with cancer and 10 million died .The number of sufferers will continue to rise in future and yet all cancers can be treated and many can be prevented or cured .The survival of children diagnosed with cancer is more than 80% of high -income countries and – less than 30% in low and middle-income countries.

World Health Organization recent survey found the cancer Services are covered by a country’s largest government health financing scheme in an estimated 37% of low and middle income countries compared to at least 78% of high income countries.

This means that a cancer diagnosis has the potential to push families into poverty, especially in lower -income countries.

Much is being done to bring quality Cancer Care to countries , however WHO’s efforts are focused on breast cancer .The common cancer , cervical cancer and childhood cancer can now be eliminated and the focus is on low and middle-income countries.

Contributing her view on this year’s cancer world Day, the wife of the Abia state Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu has called for concerted efforts to end the prevalence of cancer .

In a statement signed and made available by the chief Press Secretary to the wife of the governor Mr Chika Ojiegbe she has called for collaboration amongst governments, Ngos, stakeholders in the health sector, corporate bodies , medical research institutions and philanthropic organization to reduce cancer related mortalities.

Mrs Ikpeazu said the theme of this year’s event which is close The Care Gap is a wake-up call for all players to synergize to close the gap in the availability and affordability of cancer treatment for patients.

The release described cancer as a genetic disease that is caused by changes to genes that control the way our cells function, especially how they grow and divide . It said genetic changes that cause cancer can happen because of several factors including errors that occur as cells divide, damage to DNA caused by intake of harmful substances in the environment such as tobacco smoke , radiation ,air pollution and ultraviolet rays from the sun.

Alcohol use , unhealthy diet, and lack of exercise are also risk factors to cancer .

Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu called on Nigerians to embrace lifestyle changes and avoid sedentary way of life .

Interacting with Newsmen during the cancer awareness campaign held at Federal Medical Center Umuahia, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amy Mother and Child Care Foundation Mrs Amarachi Mbanaso said her Foundation is creating awareness to sensitize people about the diseases cancer.

She disclosed that there are lots of lapses in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, hence government at all levels need to arise to their responsibilities of taking care of those who are suffering from cancer.

She called on government to close the gap by providing free screening of cancer for people, adding that cancer can affect anyone .

Mrs Mbanaso revealed that cancer as a deadly disease can spread easily and become uncontrollable.

She further urged people to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits, maintain healthy body weight, increase intake of water , limit consumption of alcohol, protect themselves from sun rays ,get vaccinated against hepatitis B among other things.

She advised those who already have cancer to be positive and optimistic, always take their drugs medication as well as trust in God adding that cancer is not a death sentence.

For a better society