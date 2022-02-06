DPO detain kids, demand N50,000 for bail

. the order is from the mainland chairperson.

Human rights and child rights advocates have called out the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Denton police station in Lagos SP OMO OBA ADE for allegedly raiding children and detaining them in police cell .

It was gathered that SP Ade and his team arrested 21 children on the instructions of the Chairperson of the Mainland local government council.

A Lagos bases human right group, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network ACVPN while condemning the arrest said the parents whose children were detained were asked to pay as much 1,000 , 2,000 to see their detained children

” The IPO by name AYO disguised himself as if he’s not the officer in charge until we encouraged the parents to put up video report before the IPO ran down to the DPO who claimed he’s acting under the instructions of the Mainland LOCAL GOVERNMENT Chairperson now the question I want to ask is , Are the DPO in Nigeria police Force NPF are under the pay roll of the Local Government ?

We equally called the mainland chairperson last to find out if she actually instructed the DPO to arrest children and she confirmed it on the excuse that they broke someone windscreen. This Mainland LOCAL GOVERNMENT Chairperson who claimed she love children on paper inwardly she’s something else.

As at last night 16 children were still inside the cell of Denton police station , Children who have not committed any grievous crime such as Armed Robbery, Arson , Murder, defilement, are kept inside the Cell by a power drunk DPO SP Omo Oba Ade Ogunleye.”

The ACVPN further accused the Denton DPO of demanding bail money. ” Confirmed report showed that the DPO is collecting 50,000 naira par head for bail of a child. Which pocket is the money going to? ACVPN tried to enlighten the DPO SP Omooba Ade of the Lagos state child right law CRL which he claimed he got a report from the Mainland Local Government Chairperson and he is acting on her instructions.

So, I requested he puts a call to her so that I can introduce myself and speak with her, which the DPO granted that privilege which I spoke with her on the Dpo’s phone. MRS ESSIEN (mainland local Govt) Chairperson) listened to me and realized it’s illegal to detain minors in police cell for minor allegation.

She ask me to hand over the phone the DPO and she instructed him to release them.

But to my surprise, the DPO and his team only released Five (5) out of twenty one (21) children in detention.

As at this moment, 16 (sixteen) underages are still in cell of Denton police station.

Please let’s fight this abuse of illegal and unlawful detention of minor by the powerful DPO and his cohort'” Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile the ACVPN coordinator said.