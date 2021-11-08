Building collapse: NIoB seeks passage of Building Code Bill, independent inspectors

.Chartered architects demand triple level probe

The Nigerian Institute of Builders (NIoB) has appealed to National Assembly to expedite passage of the National Building Code Bill to check frequent building collapse in the country.

The Institute also asked Lagos State Government to engage teams of independent professionals as building inspectors who would monitor numerous construction sites in various localities across the state.

Mr Lucky Isename, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of NIoB, made this known during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Lagos on Sunday.

Isename, who was reacting to the collapse of the 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, said that the delay by National Assembly in passing the Building Code Bill was responsible for incessant building collapse.

He said that speedy passage of the Building Code Bill would ensure that professional builders worked on sites, adding that no professional would want to lose his or her certification.

He commended the Lagos State Government for domesticating provisions of the Code in its building control laws but advised the government to collaborate with professionals in the built environment to effectively implement the laws.

According to the NIoB, the state government lacked adequate manpower to tackle infractions of building control regulations.

He said that the state government building monitoring agencies, in particular, had become short staffed, adding that this was also affecting effective supervision of numerous construction sites all over the state.

He then advised the state government to engage teams of independent professionals as inspectors who would monitor numerous construction sites in various localities across the state.

Isename also called for strong synergy between the Ministries of Works, Environment and relevant professional bodies in supervising construction sites and ensuring that the right professionals are used.

He also advised professionals in the built environment to operate within their boundaries in view of the interwoven roles of various experts to ensure quality construction.

According to the NIoB official, different professionals are supposed to perform different responsibilities during construction, but there are instances where an architect, for example, wants to do the job of an engineer and a builder, put together.

“From the rubbles of the collapsed building, it is clear that the materials are substandard and there was poor supervision, bringing me to the question, were professionals employed?

“We pray that this kind of event enhances the quick hearing and passage of the Building Code that has been with the National Assembly for more than 10 years.

“The country’s regulatory bodies have not been doing their jobs and this is giving room for quacks to pose as professionals.

“I also notice that apart from the refusal of people to pay professionals, our building materials are also suspect. You can hardly get two-by-two planks with correct measurement on our sites.

“The sizes and quality of our rods are suspect, a lot is being compromised in terms of size and quality.

“The challenge is so huge that it needs to be checked from the roots, including the production of our woods, rods, cement etc,” he noted.

The chairman said for effective supervision of building production processes, every site must have a professional builder on ground to monitor activities.

The chairman promised to collaborate with the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) to curb building collapse.

Also,the Association of Nigerian Chartered Architects (ANCA) on Sunday advocated three independent political, technical and judicial panels to unravel root cause of the 21-storey building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by ANCA President, Mr Moyosore Omatsone and National Secretary, Mr Adekoyejo Jolaoso.

“We commend the governor of Lagos State for promptly setting up a Probe Panel to douse the spontaneous tension with a 30-day deadline.

“However, we are of the view that the magnitude and very wide implications of the incident demand and warrant that a three-legged probe should be envisaged,’’ ANCA said.

The group said a political probe would help government make informed decisions after getting details on approvals, supervisions and regulations.

They said the 30-day deadline was adequate for government to complete its political probe to usher in the technical phase.

“A Technical Probe, which should be carefully set up with all technical personnel in the building, construction and property industries.

“This panel should be given enough to address a myriad of technical issues involved in such a complex development,’’ it stated.

The statement stressed the need for a technical panel to study the original brief for the project and its design as well as documented evidences to understand facilities included in the failed edifice.

It queried projected lifespan of the ill-fated building which would have been inhabited by occupants/owners whose presence would have increased the load on the tower.

ANCA raised technical queries on alleged withdrawal of the structural engineer midway, quality of construction/materials considering Lagos environmental factors and called for structural tests on the initially completed two high-rise buildings on the same site.

The group said the Judicial Probe or Corona’s Inquest should be reserved for the last stage while appealing against unnecessary injunctions and delays.

It advised the judiciary to also borrow lessons from other climes on planning approvals to ensure justice is served to avert future occurrence.

Meanwhile, Dr Phillip Idaewor, APC Diaspora presidential hopeful, has commiserated with families of victims of building that collapsed in Ikoyi and the Lagos State government, urging Nigerians to support them.

Idaewor, also Chairman, Forum of APC Diaspora Chairmen and APC UK, prayed God to grant families of victims that died from the disaster, the strength, comfort and grace to bear the loss.

He also prayed God to grant the victims eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, said the number of survivors of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, had risen to 15 while the deaths recorded so far, was 42.

The 21 storey building under construction collapsed on Monday, November 2.

Idaewor in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said what was most needed now was to console families of victims and give them the much needed space to mourn such catastrophic losses.

“Many Nigerian lives have been lost in this disaster. It is not time to jump to conclusions and apportion blames. The affected families should be allowed to mourn while the state handles the investigative part of the disaster later.

“Even a single life of any Nigerian counts. We have to be cautious and sensitive in reacting to incidents of death.

“It is also not an easy time for the Lagos state government.”

Idaewor, therefore, urged residents of the state to give the government all the support needed to ensure that necessary measures were put in place to minimise such occurrences in future.

The presidential hopeful also urged the media to refrain from unsubstantiated reports that might further hurt the feelings of families affected by the disaster.

He, however, urged the state and its relevant agencies to ensure that full judicial and Engineering/technical investigations were carried out speedily and the findings made public.

Idaewor also urged builders to ensure that guidelines on construction were followed to the letters to forestall similar occurrences.

“This incident offers a real opportunity to update regulatory legislation, and also to establish comprehensive Health and Safety commission that will enforce regulations in all working premises in the state and indeed across the country.

” I urge the Lagos state government to ensure that families of victims of this disaster get the full insurance compensation payments expected to be in place for such projects.

“This is a most important soothing balm to help the families of victims,’ he added.