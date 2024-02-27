Building collapse: Lagos enforces permit, requires authorization for construction

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has urged builders and developers to ensure they obtain a letter of authorisation from the agency before starting any construction in the state.

The Director, Public Affairs, LASBCA, Mr Olusegun Olaoye, issued the statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the General Manager of LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, made this clear on the sideline of the presentation of the Letter of Authorisation to developers of the Lagos Arena.

He said that the ceremony was steered by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the weekend.

Oki noted that the letter of authorisation could only be issued to developers and builders after they had obtained the necessary building/planning permits.

This building/planning permit, he said, was what developers and builders needed to approach the officials with, to show they were aware of the project and could conduct regular inspections at each stage.

He disclosed that at the issuance of the letter of authorisation to developers to commence construction, a green sticker would be issued alongside the letter.

According to him, this will allow LASBCA to inspect the construction from foundation to completion.

This, Oki said, would ensure the building was safe and habitable for occupants.

Oki said, “Before the commencement of any building construction in Lagos State, owners/developers must approach LASBCA with their building plan approval where the letter of authorisation to commence construction will be issued to them.

“The letter of authorisation will enable LASBCA professional team comprising builders, architects, engineers, among others, to carry out stage by stage inspections of the building construction from foundation to completion level.

“Thereafter, on completion of the project, a Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation will be issued to the owner of the building.”

He warned building material producers against compromising quality due to high costs, saying it affects the building’s structural integrity.

Oki urged the building public to follow regulations and invite LASBCA for stage by stage inspections after receiving the authorisation letter.