Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Buhari mourns Dantata, condoles with Kano community

News
By Editor
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Hajiya Rabi Dantata, wife of businessman, philanthropist and patriarch of the large Dantata family in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The president, in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, said the deceased would be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.

“She had a passion for service to the people. She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had.

”Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her,” he added.

He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to the Dantata family to bear the loss. (NAN)

Continue Reading
Editor 11134 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Easter: ‘Shun divisive rhetoric, respect the…

Eminent persons panel calls for collaborative effort against…

Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of 3 permanent secretaries.

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME

1 of 1,002