Delta Governor-Elect, Oborevwori Celebrates Ogboru on 65th Birthday

* Describes him as a “true democrat”

Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has hailed Chief Great Ogboru, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) in the March 18, 2023 Governorship election in the State, as a “true democrat and great patriot.”

In a congratulatory message that was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Governor-elect was full of praises for Ogboru’s spirit of sportsmanship before, during, and after the recently concluded gubernatorial election in the State.

“On behalf of my family, political associates, constituents, and the good people of Delta State,” Rt.Hon Oborevwori said, “I celebrate a great man of our time, Chief Great Ogboru on his 65th birthday. A man with a large heart and an apostle of politics without bitterness, he was the first governorship candidate to congratulate me after I was declared winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Delta State. Indeed, Chief Ogboru is a true democrat, an exemplary leader, and great patriot.”

According to Rt.Hon Oborevwori, Chief Ogboru earned the appellation of ‘The People’s General’ because of his “undiluted passion for and unwavering commitment to good governance, and a nation anchored on the principles of equity, fairness, and justice.”

He lauded Chief Ogboru’s avuncular disposition, noting that “many politicians in the state realised their political ambitions through him.” Similarly, the Governor-elect added that as a successful businessman and wealth creator, hundreds of Nigerians have been rescued from the jaws of unemployment and poverty through Chief Ogboru’s companies.

Concluding, Rt Hon Oborevwori said: “I celebrate my brother and friend on this wonderful occasion of his birthday. I pray that God would add many more years to him in good health, sound mind, boundless joy, manifold wisdom, and prosperity.”