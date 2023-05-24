Buhari inaugurates Wadi-B Well oil exploration in Chad basin

To meet the energy needs of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday Flagged of WADI B oil exploration drilling campaign, Tuba community in Jere local government of Borno state.

While delivering his speech at the Presidential Flagg off of WADI B Drilling Campaign in Tuba community of Borno state, President Mahammadu Buhari who spoke virtually , said the exploration campaign in the Chad Basin area would lead to the increase in national crude oil and gas reserve as well as enhancement in national energy for Nigerians.

Buhari pointed out that seismic discovery in 1976, resumed in 1984 but was however, jettisoned in 1995 due to non discovery of oil in commercial quantity, stressing with advancement in technology he us optimistic that oil will found in large quantity and that the successful delivery of the project will enhance the country’s economic architecture.

President who directed the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum to perform the flag of the ceremony on his behalf, also commended NNPC and the state for the achievements so far.

Earlier, the Group Chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum company limited (NNPCL) Mr Mele Kyari,said that the directives of the President Buhari on reserves had made NNPC to prioritised exploration efforts in the Chad Basins region in order to increase the country’s oil and gas reserves base and production.

Mele assured that NNPC and partners will work with all stakeholders for a smooth execution of the project and that he optimistic that very soon Borno will join oil producing state

Also in Hus remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno commended president Muhammad Buhari for providing secured environment to begin the oil drilling in the state which experienced Boko Haram insurgency for the 13 years.

Zuljm said ” the drilling of the oil in this very important area will create job opportunities for our teaming youths “ h

He also appreciated the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their commitment in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the Chad Basin region.