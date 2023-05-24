Customs Act ‘ll enhance its efficiency, effectiveness -President

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday said that the new Customs Act which he recently signed into law will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of customs administration, stressing that it is a testament to his administration’s commitment to fostering a business –friendly environment, attracting investments and driving economic growth.

The President declared this while commissioning the new Customs headquarters building named CUSTOMS HOUSE in Maitama Abuja.

President Buhari said he had always recognized the critical role of Customs as an instrument of economic prosperity and overall development of the nation.

“We are all aware of the challenges faced by our Customs Service, particularly the issue of fragile borders that provide opportunities for illicit activities. The recent increase in transnational crimes, smuggling, and security threats necessitates the need for a robust and agile customs administration. I am fully cognizant of these challenges and the urgent need to address them.

“I am pleased to highlight that in line with our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our customs administration, I recently signed the Customs Bill into law. The new Act, which is a product of extensive consultations and deliberations, represents a significant step towards modernizing our customs operations, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and promoting trade facilitation. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment, attracting investments, and driving economic growth,” the President said.

President Buhari commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) for delivering the mandate issued to him in 2015.

“Over the years, he has earned my trust and support through his selfless service, and relentless pursuit of excellence without compromising his personal integrity. It is my hope that his leadership style has inspired a new crop of Customs leaders and Managers, driven by a strong desire to serve their fatherland while upholding the virtues of transparency and honesty,” the President said.

In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed who doubles as the Chair of the Board of the organisation, the edifice stands as a symbol of the unwavering commitment to enhance the operations of the Nigeria Customs Service and its readiness to tackle the challenges of the 21st century. She added that the Board had ensured that the welfare of the service was taken seriously.

The Comptroller General announced that the building was completed at the cost of N19.6 billion. He also thanked the President for his recent signing of the Nigeria Customs Bill into law.

According to Col. Ali, “the landmark legislation represents a significant achievement for the Nigeria Customs Service and the entire nation. It provides us with a comprehensive legal framework that aligns with international best practices, strengthens our regulatory capabilities, and fosters trade facilitation.”

He also commended President Buhari for his support towards the Customs Modernisation Project which aims to modernize all aspects of Nigeria Customs Service operations through the innovative use of technology.

Buhari also , flaunted his cordial relationship with citizens of Niger Republic stressing that Nigeriens can defend him against any act of retribution from Nigerians when he leaves office on May 29.

With six days left in His eight-year tenure, the President disclosed that he has built personal smooth relationship with neighbouring countries, and should anyone disturb him in Nigeria, his Niger Republic neighbours will defend him.

He reiterated his desire relocate to his country home in Daura, Katsina State which is far away from Abuja but closer to the Niger Republic, where he said that he has his cousins.

Buhari spoke at the official commissioning of Nigeria Customs Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, “I said these few things about my personal belief because I have only six more days to go.

“And I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.

“I said if anybody with force moves, I have good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

He added that if one does not secure the confidence of his neighbour he or his grandchild will be in trouble even as he recalled how he closed the border to prevent rice importation and the complaints that it would affect neighbouring countries that he should have a good relationship with.

He said that in the bid to earn the goodwill of Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad, they were the countries he first visited on assumption of office.

He said: “I think I am trying to make my point. Later Nigeria will appreciate it because it provides more jobs.

“People go back to agric. We have the land and they will produce what we eat. And for people who think that our neighbours can be a loser let’s continue to be with our neighbours.

“That is why when I became the Head of State that is President, my first visit was to Niger, Chad and Cameroon because based on neighbourhood on personal and national reason if you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour you are in trouble.