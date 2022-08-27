Buhari greets Zulum on his birthday, hails his zeal, spirit and energy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday greeted Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State and prayed for his long life.
In a birthday message, President Buhari expressed his admiration for Zulum’s “public spiritedness, energy and zeal” in tackling ongoing situation in Borno State, describing him as “a reliable partner in the effort to return peace, normalcy and development to the Northeast.
“Zulum is serving the nation in an outstanding manner; his passion for peace as the foundation of development inspires many. He is a model for others to copy. We pray for his long life,” remarked the President in a statement signed by Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)
