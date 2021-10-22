Champion Newspapers Limited
Buhari greets John Araka @ 70

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with seasoned journalist and foremost Editor of the Daily Times, Chief John Onowighose Araka, on his 70th birthday, October 23, 2021,   congratulating the political stalwart for a life of dedication to nation building.

The President salutes the renowned journalist and Fellow of the Nigeria Guild of Editors for many years of patriotism and commitment to the ideals of journalism by holding leaders to account and empowering ordinary people with information.

As the editor turns 70, President Buhari notes his broadmindedness in working in various parts of the country, making friends across board and graciously providing counsel to leaders in government, private sector and the All Progressives Congress.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant Chief Araka good health and longer life, according to a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity).

 

 

