Buhari celebrates Mike Adenuga Jr @ 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with consummate businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jnr, on his 70th birthday, April 29, 2023, celebrating the entrepreneur, whose charity and goodwill continue to inspire, attracting local and global recognitions, including three national honors, OON, CON, and GCON.

President Buhari also affirmed the impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy, setting the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction, and hospitality, with a remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports, and African culture, within and outside the country.

This is contained in a statement Friday signed by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), and It reads in part: “President extols the philanthropist for his courage, humility, and dedication to nation-building, always placing the interest of the nation first, and welfare of the people, by ensuring that all his ventures and investments uphold human values of empathy, appreciation, trust, and respect.

“As the philanthropist turns a septuagenarian, the President believes the numerous national and global awards are well deserved, including the highest individual honor for a private citizen in Nigeria, GCON, and many others of high note like “The Companion of the Star of Ghana’’ from Ghana and “Commander of the Legion of Honour’’ by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

“President Buhari prays that Adenuga, who is Otunba Apesin of Ijebu-land, will grow in health, strength, and continual sound mind”.