Buhari appoints Yusha’u Ahmed as NYSC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Brigadier General Y. D. Ahmed as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps.

Ahmed will take over the reins of power at the scheme on Monday from Christy Uba, who held the position for about three months in acting capacity, following the sack of Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah for alleged incompetence and poor performance.

Uba was the Director of Information and Communications Technology prior to her elevation on November 22 2022 as the mist senior director in the NYSC.

By her temporary elevation, she had made history as the first woman to be appointed to position of DG NYSC since its establishment about 50 years ago.