NUPENG to sanction unscrupulous oil marketers selling above approved pump prices

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has condemned what it described as brutal exploitation of the Nigerian masses by shylock oil marketers who sell petroleum products above approved pump prices.

Towards this end, the union said that it has resolved to commence sanctioning any marketer who allegedly indulged in the unwholesome practices.

A statement signed by Comrades William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale,NUPENG President and General Secretary, respectively said : ” Any marketer selling above the approved ex-depot prices will have our union to contend with,henceforth”, while urging all its members in the distribution chains to remain steadfast and dedicated to serving the nation.

The statement also said : “We are aware there are some decent and patriotic marketers who are willing and ready to do business in ways and manner that will not exploit and inflict pain on the public.We are therefore calling on these set of marketers not to be discouraged or relent but to keep cooperating with the union and other patriotic stakeholders to help stem this ugly trend.

” We urge the government to also be sincere and make the product available in such quantities, ways and manner that will not give room for these unscrupulous elements to be holding our nation to ransome.The few wicked ones cannot and should not be allowed to overwhelm us”.

NUPENG lamented the increasing danger members,especially tanker drivers were facing moving products from South-South to the northern parts of the country, some of who are hiding in the bushes of highway along Benin-Auchi-Lokoja roads due to attacks by bandits and hoodlums.

” Leadership had however,reached out to law enforcement agents for rescue and protection.But more worrisome and biggest obstacle to the usual effective and patriotic services is the depressing and frustrating antics of some unscrupulous marketers who are busy using this seemingly initial break in logistics from offshore vessels to exploit and extort the hapless public through racketeering and hoarding of the product”, the statement added.