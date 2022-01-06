BUA Foods lists 18bn ordinary shares on NGX main board

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Wednesday announced the listing by introduction of BUA Foods Plc it’s the Main Board.

A total of 18 billion ordinary shares of BUA Foods were listed at N40.00 per share under the consumer goods sector of NGX, with the trading symbol, BUAFOODS.

The listing of BUA Foods’ shares has added N720, 000,000,000 to the market capitalization of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation.

It is expected that this listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing, and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and across the globe.

NGX facilitated over N7 trillion worth of capital raises across several asset classes for both public and private corporations in 2021.

As a multi-asset Exchange, NGX is strategically positioned to be the preferred listing and investment destination connecting Nigeria, Africa, and the world.