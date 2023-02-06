Breaking: Supreme Court declares Ahmed Lawan APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has set aside the judgement of the Appellate Court that affirmed Mr. Bashir Machina, as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Yobe North Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja had on November 28 validated the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, Yobe State which upheld the May 28 primary election of the Party that produced Machina and directed INEC to accept and publish his name accordingly.

In a majority decision, A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Centus Nweze held that the appeal filled by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, has merit and therefore set aside the judgement of the Appellate court.

The Apex Court held that it does not have jurisdiction to hear the matter because it was commenced by an Originating summon, since it hinges on allegations of fraud.

However Justice Adamu Jauro and Justice Emmanuel Agim opposed the lead Majority judgement of the other Justices, stating that having withdrawn from his candidacy in the May 28 primary election, Lawan should not return to lay claim to the Yobe North ticket,

They agreed with the judgement of the Appellate court, adding that the rescheduled June 9 primary election which Lawan won was a fresh primary election and should come with a 21-day notice to INEC who stated they were not pre-informed of the election

It would be recalled that Machina won unopposed during the primaries organised by the party’s National Executive Council in May 2022, while the senate president contested the party’s presidential ticket unsuccessfully in June.

Machina was reportedly asked to step down for Lawan but he insisted that he is the rightful candidate.

Amid the controversy, the APC submitted the senate president’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate for Yobe north.

The electoral commission subsequently refused to list any candidate for the district.

Aggrieved, Machina instituted a suit asking the court to declare him as the authentic senatorial candidate, as the senate president did not participate in the primary election.

The Judgement of the Apex court therefore affirms Ahmed Lawan as senatorial candidate of the APC for Yobe North.

