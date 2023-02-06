How to go far in Life

All of us even including the lazy one’s wants to go far in life. Who then will want to live an average life.

From my years of research as a result of interaction with the poor and the rich, the neer doers and the affluence, and from the mere consumers to the super producers of our economy, I have come to the realization that about eight factors are attributable to those who have gone far in life and will be attributable to those who will go far in life whether now or in another one hundred years.

(1) Bringing God into your plans: You see, I would have gone into the Bible to tell you the passages that God said unequivocally that we cannot do anything meaningful with our lives without his involvement.

I will not be able to do this for two reasons. Not enough space and so as not to embarrass those who are not Christians reading this write-up.

(2) Consistency: The real treasures of life have proven to be majorly available to those who can endure, persevere, determined and tenacious towards their highest ideals. Success is not usually reserved for the faint-hearted.

(3) Have your dream handy: From experience, people who have gone far or will go far in life are those who have a target, a focus or an objective that is ruling their lives. Every other person is gambling.

(4) Working with a goal: Real people have goals, others have wishes. This can be my explanation for this statement. people who work with specific precision have higher chances of achieving their dreams than those who do not.

(5) Be daring: Being daring is an attribute of the winner not looser. A person who will go far in life has to have the stuff of taking risk even when others are scared or afraid.

The slogan of life is “No Venture, No Success”

(6) Be focused: When Bishop Oyedepo said, “If you focus on your focus, you will become a focus”, he knows what he is saying. A man that is not highly focused is not likely to go far in life.

(7) Be Tenacious: Not many people can go through failure to failure without loosing enthusiasm.

(8) Expect Failures: This seems to be the biggest of them all. How on earth can you tell an average man to expect failure. That is what many people never want to experience. Yet, life has not promised anyone that he will release success to him without experiencing some failures.

