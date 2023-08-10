Breaking: Remains of man who jumped into Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge lagoon recovered

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The remains of the man who jumped at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge into lagoon on Tuesday has been recovered.

Daily Champion gathered that the yet-to-be-identified man was found dead on Thursday.

His remains were recovered by the Lagos State Emergency and Rescue team.

The recovery came after two days of intensive search and rescue operations.

Recall that eyewitnesses on the route confirmed sighting the man jumping from Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge into the lagoon.

According to reports from passersby on the day, the man simply let himself down the massive body of water in what appeared like a suicide act.

Onlookers immediately besieged the spot to see how they could put up rescue efforts even as the official rescue team was alerted and the police cordoned off the area.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident that same day.

The body has been bagged immediately for onward movement to the Lagos morgue by the State Environmental Health Management Unit (SEHMU).

