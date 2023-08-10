Ondo 33 new LCDAs not yet ratified, says Ondo Commissioner

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, has clarified that the list of the 33 New Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) presently in circulation is pre-emptive and should be disregarded.

Olateju spoke at a forum tagged ‘Ondo Media Agenda’ organized by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ondo state Chapter in Akure, the state capital

The State Executive Council last week decided on creation of additional New LCDAs in addition to the existing 18 Local Governments to make it 51.

However, the Commissioner emphasized that the list has not been ratified by the legislative arm (State Assembly) to make it authentic, stressing that there may be possible adjustment before the finalist week will be released.

She stressed that the current list flying about should be disregarded as it is still subject to debate at the State Assembly.

Mrs. Ademola-Olateju, who also spoke on the health of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu enthused that the State number one citizen will soon back on his seat going by way he is recovering fast.

She said: “Even though, I cannot say the exact day he will join us in the State, but with the level of interaction and manner he spoke with me and some others, few days ago, we are eager to receive him hale and hearty soonest”.

On the appointment of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as a minister nominee from the State, the commissioner expressed gratitude to President Bola Hammed Tinubu for considering him for the position.

According to him, the former House of Representatives member is competent and capable; stressing that Hon Tunji Ojo is a performer and will be a good Ambassador of the State in the Federal Executive Council.

Also speaking on Palliatives to cushion the effect of Oil Subsidy removal, the commissioner said all pensioners in the State at federal, state and local government areas will receive N10,000 each as well as vulnerable, adding that the State will be fair and equitable in the distribution of the items .

She assured the citizenry that Governor Akeredolu will complete all roads under construction before he leaves office on February 25, 2025.

