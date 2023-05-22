Breaking: PEPC dismisses Atiku, Obi petitions motion for live telecast of proceedings

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court, Abuja on Monday, dismissed a motion filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the live telecast of proceedings of the court.

Also, the Court has dismissed a similar morion filed by Mr. Peter Obi and the Labour Party, for the live telecast of proceedings due to the national importance of the case.

Delivering the unanimous rulling on behalf of the five-member panel of the Court, Justice Haruna Tsammani said the application on the ground that it “is devoid of merit and is hereby dismissed”.

