Veteran Yoruba actor, Adewale Adeyemo, is dead Entertainment By Peter On May 22, 2023 Adewale-Adeyemo. Veteran Yoruba actor, Prince Adewale Adeyemo, died on Monday morning after a brief illness. The news was announced by fellow actor, Kunle Afod, on his Instagram page. Sharing a picture of the deceased, Afod wrote, "Hmmmm God you know best RIP Prince Adewale Adeyemo. "He passed on early hours of today after a brief illness. God will comfort all his family, friends and colleagues." This comes hours after the Yoruba movie industry held a night of tribute for the late Murphy Afolabi, who passed on May 14, 2023.
