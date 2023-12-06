Bombing of Kaduna villagers: I lost 34 family members, resident cries out

IBRAHIM QUADRI with agency reports

Idris Dahiru, a resident of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State has lamented that 34 of his family members were killed in the Nigerian Army’s aerial bombardment Sunday evening.

More than 90 villagers were killed when a Nigerian Army drone struck a gathering of residents commemorating Maulud.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has however, regretted the bombing, saying it was targeted at terrorists.

Dahiru said, “Our annual Maulud celebration was shattered by unexpected airstrikes. The first bomb exploded without warning, killing innocent people, including women and children, some victims were torn apart by the blast,” he told BBC Hausa.

“As we rushed to aid the injured, the jet returned, unleashing a second bomb, this time, many of those who had come to help were among the casualties.

“My family alone has lost 34 members in this tragedy. “We have 66 loved ones receiving medical care at Barau Dikko hospital,” he added.

Tinubu orders probe into Kaduna village bombing

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered a probe into the bombing of a village in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the president directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and calls for calm while the authorities look into the mishap.

Ngelale said Tinubu also directed a swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He added that the president sympathised with the families of victims, the people and government of Kaduna State over the mishap.

”President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

Atiku, Peter Obi condemn bombing of civilians

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have lamented the military airstrikes that killed scores of civilians in Kaduna State on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred in Tudun Biri community in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna, northwest Nigeria on Sunday, reportedly killing 85 persons.

Atiku and Obi, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election on Tuesday described the incident as unfortunate, adding such must be prevented from happening again.

Atiku tweeted: “I am grieved by the news of the drone airstrike that killed dozens of people and left scores of others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Ironically, the victims of this unfortunate incident were celebrating the Maulud anniversary.

“The incidence of miscalculated air strikes is assuming a worrisome dimension in the country.

“We need to develop counterinsurgency strategies that will insulate the civilian population from tragic incidents of this nature.

“I call on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into this tragedy to avert future occurrences.

“Meanwhile, no resource should be spared in medical attention to the injured and assistance to the families of the dead. I pray that the Almighty Allah comforts the bereaved families and grants the dead eternal peace.”

Similarly, Obi tweeted, “I read with sadness, the devastating reports of the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri Village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, by a Nigerian Army craft that mistook the villagers for terrorists.

“The lethal incident left death tolls reported to have risen to 80 persons, with several others injured.

While our military continues to fight impressively against insecurity in many parts of the country, they must exercise utmost caution and professionalism to avoid this kind of embarrassment to both the military and the country. Any incident that leads to harm or loss of lives of the innocent people they are meant to protect should be avoided.

“Even though the mishap is one too many, the security agencies should work with reliable human intelligence report on ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties as has reported in this case.

“Fatal mistakes like this leave indelible trauma on the families who have lost their loved ones to this ugly and unfortunate mishap. I sincerely commiserate with families that lost their loved ones. And to the dead, I pray God Almighty to forgive their sins and grant them eternal rest, and quick healing to the injured. We pray that such a mistake leading to a sorrowful outcome, as this, never happens again in our country.

“It is regrettable that the problem of insecurity in our nation has persisted for so long that we are now paying such unintended human costs as collateral damage.”

Northern Elders present demands

In a related development, Northern Elders, under the aegis of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), have expressed grave concerns over the accidental bombing of Tundun Biri in Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army on Sunday.

The NEF, in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Mallam Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, called for a thorough investigation into the incident, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent souls.

The forum noted that the Kaduna State government had pledged compensation for the victims but stressed that “beyond compensation for the victims, a thorough investigation is essential to ensure justice for the affected civilians, prevent future occurrences, and uphold the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law.”

According to Suleiman, the investigation should determine whether any negligence or misconduct occurred and hold those responsible accountable.

He added that the investigation could also identify any systemic failures, gaps in training, or inadequate protocols that may have contributed to the accident.

The NEF spokesperson said the investigation should align with the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“NEF condoles the families of the affected civilians as well as the Kaduna State government for the unfortunate and regrettable incident,” Suleiman said.

Army Chief. Lagbaja, top officers visit Tudun Biri, offers condolences, apology, support to victims

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen

Taoreed Lagbaja, visited Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday to empathise with the people.

According to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the CoAS, accompanied by Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, arrived early in the day to meet with local leaders, including the Dangaladima Zazau, the District Head of Rigasa, Architect Aminu Idris, and other community members.

In a solemn address, Gen. Lagbaja expressed deep regret for the tragic incident, describing it as profoundly disheartening.

He acknowledged the historical security challenges faced by Tudun Biri and neighbouring villages, emphasizing that Nigerian Army operations in the area had successfully curbed the activities of armed bandits.

Lagbaja clarified that the unfortunate drone strike resulted from a misinterpretation of the activities observed during aerial patrols.

He personally visited the

site to convey sincere apologies to the District Head, the community, and the entire Kaduna State.

He announced the initiation of a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, aiming to identify any deficiencies in human and Artificial Intelligence variables that contributed to the tragic mistake.

Architect Aminu Idris, the District Head of Rigasa, commended the Nigerian Army for accepting responsibility and called for the leadership’s intervention to provide support to hospitalized victims and the affected community.

He emphasized the diverse religious composition of Tudun Biri, refuting earlier claims that it was exclusively a Muslim community.

Lagbaja extended condolences to religious leaders, including Chairman Jamaa’atu Nasru Islam, Kaduna State Prof Shafiu Abdullahi, and other clerics.

The CoAS visited victims at the Barua Dikko Teaching Hospital in Anguwan Rimi, Kaduna, praying for their swift recovery and making an immediate donation of provisions for their well-being.