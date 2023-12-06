Don’t be distracted by pressure from opposition, fulfil your promises –Apostle Bamilaw urges Adeleke

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has been charged to remain focused on good governance and delivery of his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Apostle Lawrence Bamilaw of the Apostolic Grace Network, convener of African 24 hours marathon praise, urged the governor not to be distracted by the pressure of the opposition but rely on God who has made him governor to lead the people well.

He spoke on Tuesday during a press conference held at NUJ Correspondent chapel in Osogbo to create awareness on the 2023 edition of African 24 hours marathon praise.

The praise programme is slated to begin on Friday, December 8 by 3pm at Union Baptist Church Osogbo, Osun State.

Apostle Bamilaw called on governor Adeleke to organise praise programme yearly to express gratitude to God and call on Him for help.

Speaking on the issue of poor economy, the cleric urged the state government to properly harness the resources allotted to the state and ensure that the allocation meant for the people is well circulated.

“Don’t be carried away by the pressure from the opposition. If your government does not do well, we will ask questions.

Start your work on time. Don’t renege on the promises you made and the good intentions you have for the state. Four years is running already.

“The citizens should pray for their leaders and the leaders should be willing to do God’s will,” Apostle Bamilaw stated.

In his message to President Bola Tinubu, the Christian cleric urged him to integrate pastors into his cabinet to proffer godly counsel for the development of the nation.

“Nigerians are really suffering, things are tough. Tinubu do well. Integrate pastors into your cabinet and listen to them. You need spiritual leaders and help for a positive turnaround,” he said.