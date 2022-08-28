Bigi ‘Watch & Win’ Promo Recommences, Offers Prizes of a Brand-New Car,  Other Exciting Freebies

The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand of Rite Foods Ltd; producers of Sosa Fruit Drink, Fearless Energy Drink and Rite Sausages has recommenced its enormously loved ‘Watch & Win’ promo where participants stand the chance of winning a brand-new car amongst other consolation prizes as part of its effort to excite movie lovers, their families and friends in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences whilst being revitalised with the fantastically refreshing array of the brand’s 13 flavours ( Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Lemon and Lime, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, Bigi Ginger Ale and Bigi Zero Cola) thereby offering extensive value for money.

The Mega Promo, was flagged off in December last year as its first edition and saw the winner, Amarachi Chukwuma, being gifted with a brand-new car and over One hundred packs of Bigi drinks at a presentation ceremony held at the Silverbird Cinema, in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, 11 April, 2022, amid other participants who attested to the credibility of the reward initiative.

To recommence its second edition, the promo kicked off from August 8th till the 31st October 2022 and cinema lovers are encouraged to partake in the promo, as Bigi is poised towards rewarding and refreshing them with its unique variety from its 13 variants that have blazed the trail in the CSD segment, having been acclaimed as the market leader by consumers across the country.

As a consumer centric brand, the promo demonstrates, Bigi’s value for its consumers while having delightful moments watching their much-loved movies, with the nourishment provided through its unique flavours. This stride, is amidst the beverage industry pacesetter promoting entertainment through various initiatives such as its sponsorship of Art of Living, Felabration, Nigerian Idol and the international musical star discovery platform for young Nigerian artists, that saw the Bayelsa-born Kingdom Kroseide and the Delta-born Progress Chukwuyem emerge winners of Season 6 and Season 7 respectively.