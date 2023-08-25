Beware of swindlers: Upgrade of STS prepaid meter free, at no cost to customers – EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has cautioned its customers against falling victim to fraudsters, stressing that the planned upgrade of STS prepaid meters in its network will be free of charge, and at no cost to customers.

This clarification was made yesterday in Enugu, by the Head, of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh.

According to Ezeh, the warning became necessary because of information received by the company about the activities of some unscrupulous elements who are extorting unsuspecting customers in the name of upgrading their meters.

He said that customers should not fall prey to these elements, as no customer will be charged a kobo to have his or her meter upgraded.

“The process of the upgrade will be simply by punching into the meter the Key Change Tokens (KCT), which will be provided to the customers alongside the credit token when they go to recharge their meters.”

“What we just did, as a matter of responsibility, was to notify our customers of this exercise and appeal to them to ensure that their prepaid meters are upgraded before 24th November 2024.”

It will be recalled that earlier in the month, EEDC notified its customers that by 24 November 2024, all Standard Transfer Specification (STS) prepaid meters will cease to accept credit tokens, unless they are upgraded. An exercise that will be affecting all STS-compliant prepaid meters across the globe.

Customers of EEDC are advised to ensure that their meters are upgraded before the set date of 24th November 2024, as Meters not upgraded before the date will no longer accept new tokens, but they will still be working till the credit already loaded in is used up.

It is important to note that credit tokens purchased and not loaded onto the meters before the upgrade will become invalid after the upgrade.

EEDC appeals to its customers to remain calm, as adequate communication will be made on the process and modalities for the upgrade, while reiterating that the upgrade is free of charge and at no cost to customers.

