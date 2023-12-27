Be the New World, Rise for Freedom: One Billion Rising 2024, shaping a New Narrative for Nigerian women

OMODELE IBITOYE EJEH

In a world where the fight for equality and justice is ongoing, women around the globe are standing tall, resilient, and united. One Billion Rising (OBR), a global movement advocating an end to violence against women and gender-based discrimination, has taken center stage in this battle for empowerment and freedom. As we delve into the heart of OBR 2024’s call to action, the theme “Be The New World” echoes the collective determination to redefine the narrative and break free from the chains of oppression.

The call to action resonates with a powerful message: “Rise for Freedom – Be The New World.” This rallying cry encapsulates the essence of a movement that seeks to dismantle the barriers that confine women, to liberate them from the shackles of violence, and to usher in a new era of empowerment and equality.

The call to action is an invitation for women from all walks of life to rise up, reclaim their space, and become architects of a new world—one where they are free from fear, violence, and oppression. It is a declaration that women have the power not only to envision change but to actively contribute to its realization.

Art as a Catalyst for Change

Through the One Billion Rising Campaign i call attention to empowerment through Art and Activism. OBR 2024 leverages the potent combination of art and activism as catalysts for change. Our campaigns showcase a myriad of artistic expressions and performances, highlighting the role of creativity in fostering a community that advocates for justice and equality. Art becomes a medium through which stories are told, voices are amplified, and a call for action reverberates globally.

In Nigeria, art becomes a formidable tool in the hands of change-makers. Through visual arts, music, dance, and poetry, OBR 2024 transforms the pain of oppression into powerful expressions of resilience. The movement becomes a canvas where the vivid hues of creativity paint a picture of empowerment, challenging societal norms and envisioning a world free from violence.

“Art, Activism, and Advocacy: The OBR 2024 Movement in Nigeria” unveils a multifaceted approach to change. It showcases the power of creative expression and the impact of grassroots activism, emphasizing that in the pursuit of freedom, every stroke, beat, and word contributes to the collective masterpiece of empowerment. OBR 2024 in Nigeria is not just a movement; it’s a transformative force where art, activism, and advocacy converge to shape a new world for women.

Performances take center stage as a form of protest, providing a platform for unheard voices to echo across communities. OBR 2024 in Nigeria embraces the performing arts as a means to captivate hearts, provoke thought, and inspire action. The stage becomes a battleground for advocacy, a space where the rhythm of resistance meets the melody of hope.

Beyond artistic expression, OBR 2024 in Nigeria is a catalyst for grassroots activism. Advocates mobilize communities, fostering dialogue and engagement. Activists amplify the call to action, raising awareness about the prevalence of gender-based violence and the urgent need for systemic change. From urban centers to rural landscapes, OBR 2024 sparks conversations that propel the movement forward.

Artistic imagery takes on the role of a visual storyteller, conveying narratives that words alone might fail to articulate. OBR 2024 utilizes photography, murals, and digital art to document the resilience of Nigerian women and advocate for their rights. Each visual representation becomes a potent tool for igniting conversations, challenging stereotypes, and fostering empathy.

OBR 2024 fosters collaboration among artists, activists, and advocates, recognizing the strength in unity. Collaborative projects emerge, symbolizing the collective spirit of the movement. From community art installations to collaborative performances, the synergy of creativity and activism becomes a driving force, dismantling barriers and fostering a sense of solidarity.

Global Solidarity for Local Impact

The strength of OBR lies in its global reach, creating a network of solidarity that transcends borders. As we focus on One Billion Rising Nigeria, the call to action reverberates within our communities, echoing the voices of Nigerian women who refuse to be silenced. It is a call for Nigerian women to rise collectively, celebrate their resilience, and demand a world where their rights are respected and protected.

Breaking the Chains of Violence, “Rise for Freedom” signifies a commitment to breaking the chains of violence that have constrained women for far too long. It is a call to dismantle systems that perpetuate gender-based violence and discrimination. OBR 2024 challenges individuals, communities, and nations to actively participate in creating a world where every woman can live free from the threat of harm.

“Be The New World” encapsulates a vision of a world where women are no longer confined by societal norms that limit their potential. It is a call for women to step into leadership roles, to shape policies, and to be architects of change. By being the new world, women assert their right to equality, justice, and freedom.

As we reflect on the powerful call to action embedded in OBR 2024, Nigerian women are urged to actively participate in this global movement. By rising for freedom, they contribute to a collective narrative that seeks to redefine their place in society and build a world where their voices are not just heard but respected.

The Journey Ahead: OBR 2024 as a Catalyst for Transformation

As the OBR 2024 movement gains momentum in Nigeria, the fusion of art, activism, and advocacy propels the journey toward transformation. The canvas of change is continually painted with the strokes of resilience, the beats of activism, and the hues of advocacy. “Be The New World” is not just a call; it’s a declaration that in Nigeria, women rise with art as their ally and activism as their voice.

In conclusion, the call to action, “Rise for Freedom – Be The New World,” is a resounding invitation for women to be architects of change, to break free from the chains of violence, and to collectively build a world where they are free to soar. One Billion Rising Nigeria stands as a beacon, rallying women across the nation to join this global movement and be part of a transformative journey towards equality and freedom.

In the vibrant tapestry of the One Billion Rising (OBR) 2024 movement, Nigeria emerges as a dynamic canvas where art, activism, and advocacy intertwine to shape a powerful narrative. The call to action, “Rise for Freedom – Be The New World,” reverberates not only through the voices of women but also through the expressive strokes of art and the unwavering dedication of activists.

.Omodele Ibitoye Ejeh is the Executive Director, Initiative to Resist Institutional Slavery and Exploitation (IRISE) and wrote in from Lagos

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng