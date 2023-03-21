Bauchi Gov’ship: Bring your opponents on board, Udenta urges Gov Bala Mohammed

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has been urged to forgive some of his political opponents in the last governorship election and bring them on board for the sake of the development of the state.

Prof Udenta Udenta while congratulating the reelected governor of Bauchi state also said that the Saturday election has laid to rest any debate about who is in full possession of the state’s political soul.

Prof. Udenta who was a former Director General of the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (BAM) Presidential Campaign Committee in a statement said, “The obstacles you overcame in the course of the campaign for your second term in office, the snares strewed across your path and the deep layered conspiracies and treacheries which you pulverized with the massive support of the ordinary and well-meaning people of Bauchi state attest to your standing as a true MAN OF THE PEOPLE.

“Nigerian politicians are bound to learn valuable lessons from your positive political experience about how to connect with the people, value them, respect them and work tirelessly for their well-being and collective empowerment.

“Now that the politics of election is over and governance will take centre stage I urge you to extend a hand of fellowship to all well-meaning leaders and people of Bauchi state to join you in continuing your groundbreaking policies and projects that are transforming the infrastructural, health, education and human development landscape of the state.

“For those who stood on your path to victory but are genuinely willing to partner with you for the overall good of the state welcome them on board with your legendary open heart and generosity of spirit.”

INEC while declaring the full results from the 20 LGAs of the state, said that the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Bala Mohammed won in 15 LGAs while the APC and its candidate, Saddique Abubakar, won in 5 LGAs.

The election also saw the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, an ardent supporter of Saddique Abubarkar losing in his zone.

However, Prof Udenta noted that the victory was not a fluke as it came on the heels of the governor’s stellar performance during the last Presidential and National Assembly election where PDP won convincingly in the state.

“This is a powerful testament to your political vision, courage, charisma and popular appeal as a performing and compassionate leader.

“You have not only re-configured the politics of Bauchi state for good and thus laid to rest any debate about who is in full possession of its political soul you have also, in the course of your visionary run for the presidency, announced your presence to Nigerians and the world as an uncommon and peerless change agent.

“While wishing you a successful and rewarding second term in office be rest assured that your political admirers and associates will continue to propagate your pro-people progressive policies beyond the reaches of Bauchi state and beyond even the limits set by the current electoral cycle.”