Poll: International observers urge aggrieved candidates to seek redress in court

Nigerians have been urged to preserve the peace and stability in the nation with a view by candidates and political actors to resort to legal channels in case of contestation in order to consolidate democracy in the country.

The advice was part of the recommendations given in Lagos on Monday by Coordinator of the International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement (IPCSL) and Head of Election Observation Mission in Nigeria, Johaness Makouvia,

In a preliminary report by the Election Observation Mission on gubernatorial and House of Assembly Elections.

Makouvia commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), domestic and foreign observers, civil society organizations, various political parties Nigerians for making the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections possible.

He said: “All of them have shown the spirit of patriotism and democracy.”

Makouvia noted that the mission deployed 182 election observers in all 36 states and in each of the six geo-political zones of the country, adding: “The observers met with stakeholders active in their areas of deployment and observed voting and counting operations.”

Makouvia noted that the election Mission observed some acts of violence recorded in Lagos State, adding that “These acts of incivility are by no means to be encouraged and do not show the exemplary character of the citizens who perpetrated these acts.”

In it’s recommendations, Makouvia said, “Therefore, the IPCSL Mission reminds all sons and daughters of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that they remain the main actors in the development of their country and, therefore, have an imperative to be natives of peace in all the states of their nation.

“Today, and from now on, the spirit of tolerance and living together must be the motive of every citizen so that these acts are never repeated in Nigeria.”

He recommended that INEC should continue to interact with political parties and civil society organizations in order to strengthen the national social fabric.

The election observation Mission urged candidates and political actors to resort to legal channels in case of contestation and to use political dialogue in all circumstances to sustain social peace.

He said: “As a key player in social cohesion, especially during the electoral period, civil society should pool its resources for optimal observation of the electoral process. It should pursue civic education and citizen sensitization in order to strengthen inclusive participation in these major republican events.”

Other recommendations are that the Federal Government should take the necessary measures to ensure greater mobilization throughout the electoral process.

The IPCSL Mission commended the Nigerian people, the Central Government, political actors and all stakeholders in the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the success of the elections.

