Barkindo, Sylva, Kyari, headlines  2021  NAEC strategic conference  on Nov.2

Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo will sit as the Special Honorary Conference Chairman at the upcoming 2021 conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, NAEC slated for November 2.

The conference which will combine attributes of both physical and virtual due to the COVID-19 restrictions, will hold at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Themed “PIA: Energy Transition and The Future of Nigeria’s oil and gas”, this year’s conference is aimed at attracting global industry players, as well as policy makers in the country.

The Federal Government of Nigeria recently declared 2021 to 2031 as “A decade of Gas.”

In view of this, the conference will give both government and industry players the opportunity to explain to Nigerians and the world; the expected derivable benefits from a gas-propelled economy.

Olu Philips, Chairman of the Association while expatiating on expected discussions at the conference, said; “another major objective is to escalate discussions on the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act, PIA and the future of the nation’s energy sector”.

He assured all stakeholders of robust and balanced discourse, as the country forges ahead in its plan towards energy transition, and implementation of the PIA.

The conference has become a flagship event that yearly attracts industry stakeholders, policy makers and interested public.

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, will deliver the Special Ministerial Address, while the Group Managing Director, GMD of state oil company, NNPC, Mele Kyari is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Other Speakers expected at the conference include: Managing Directors and CEO’s of DPR , NLNG,Chevron, NCDMB,ExxonMobil, Total, Shell, Seplat, Oando, Ikeja Electric, Eko Electric, NIMASA,NPA,SON, and other stakeholders.