Ayu restates PDP’s resolve to rescue, rebuild,redirect Nigeria from APC abysmal misrule

….Says workers’ welfare’ll be a priority under party’s admini stration

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

National Chairman of the Peopl es Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has described the party as the only viable democratic platform and vehicle to drive the mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect Nigeria from the abys mal misrule of the All Progres sives Congress, APC.

He promised that the welfare o f Nigerian workers will be a top priority under a PDP national government if the party wins in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu stated these in a goodwil l message at a one-day worksho p on “The Role of Media in Setting Agenda for 2023 Elections”,organized in Lagos yesterday,by the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN in conjunction with Fredrich Ebert Stiftung.

Represented by Hon Debo Ologun nagba, the national chairman of PDP assured that the party’ s policy thrust has always been people-focused and geared towards better working conditions and living standard s for workers and Nigerians in general.

“PDP will prioritize efforts i n creating a very robust econo mic development agenda to revamp our ailing productive sectors, stimulate multi-sectoral productivity and best conditions of service that guarantee job security, training and capacity building; competitive remuneration as well as reliable retirement and pension scheme for workers in both the public and private sectors.

“It is against this backdrop t hat H.E. Atiku Abubakar has pe rfected plans to inject a $10 billion Economic Stimulus Fun d within his first 100 days in office to prioritize support to Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises(MSMEs) in Nigeria.

“This will also open the space for more jobs in the formal and informal private sectors and create more funding space for better conditions and welfare packages for workers in the public sector”, Ayu added.

He disclosed that PDP has perf ected policies for legislation that will ensure best practices of freedom of associ ation in the workplace as well as guaranteed Collective Bargaining on all issues, particularly those related to the rights of workers and Conditions of Service.

Lamenting the consequences of the APC’s misrule, Ayu said: “Sadl y, the APC deceived Nigerians and rode to power by means of lies, propaganda, and fake promises.It is heartrending that within the space of seven years, the APC has reversed all the gains achieve d by the PDP.

“Within this period, the APC vi ciously divided our once unite d people, opened our nation up to terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and APC treasury looters,ruined our economy and made our counntry the poverty capital of the world, with over USD 40 billion foreign debt,over 33 percent unemployment rate with millions of businesses closed and over 80 million Nigerians no longer able to afford their daily means and other basic necessities of life”.