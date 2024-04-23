Axxela announces Final Investment Decision (FID) to develop a 50 MMSCF/D gas processing plant

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in Sub-Saharan Africa, announces that it has taken Final Investment Decision for the development of a gas processing plant situated in OML 56, Delta State, South-South Nigeria.

This strategic investment marks yet another significant stride towards delivering on Axxela’s commitment to deepen domestic gas utilisation in Nigeria. The gas processing plant with a total capacity of 50 MMSCF/D will be delivered in phases. The first phase will comprise a 12 MMSCF/D modular plant, with an interconnection pipeline network of about 4km alongside other ancillary infrastructure. The facility is expected to commence operations by the end of 2024.

Speaking on this pivotal landmark, Franklin Umole, Director of Business Development, Axxela, said, “As the Federal Government continues to pursue its Decade of Gas and Energy Transition Agenda, we remain a reputable private sector partner with the capacity to develop gas processing plants aimed at tackling the longstanding challenge of gas flaring and commercialisation in Nigeria’’.

“We are positioning to develop requisite infrastructure for natural gas processing and last mile distribution that creates market access for at least 20% of Nigeria’s gas demand. Over the past two decades, we have been at the forefront of natural gas advocacy, and this project is a further reaffirmation of our dedication to gas infrastructure development and our vision to deliver innovative energy solutions across Nigeria and Africa’’, he concluded.

Following the Board’s Final Investment Decision, Axxela has executed a long-term feedstock supply agreement with a leading indigenous upstream player and established equipment supply arrangement with world class Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to assure quality delivery of the project. The design concept is based on a fast and modular expansion as Axxela is partnering with OEMs who have ready stock of equipment for deployment.

The project is strategically cited in OML 56 to serve as a potential hub which upstream players with fields within a 30km radius can partner with to process associated and non-associated gas. Axxela believes in the potential of this central processing hub having identified two prospective fields and with the partnership with the OEMs, the company envisages that the plant’s output can be scaled up to 50 MMSCF/D within 18 months.

Beyond unlocking economic opportunities, the project can potentially transform gas flaring into a valuable resource that will further ensure a stable, cleaner energy for domestic utilisation thereby contributing significantly to annual CO2 emissions savings and supporting environmental sustainability.

Upon completion, processed gas from the facility will be readily available for utilisation across various market segments including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles, feedstock for industries, decentralised power solutions among others.

Axxela Limited is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions and captive power generation in Nigeria, a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network.

With over 360km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.