Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso ,Sanwo-Olu, others at Daisy Danjuma’s birthday celebration @70

L-r…Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal; Nigerian Army Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma; his wife the celebrant Senator Daisy Danjuma Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Taraba State Darius Ishaku; Presidential Candidate of (PDP) Atiku Abukar; during the reception at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

L-r… The celebrant Senator Daisy Danjuma discussing with the presidential  Candidate of the Labour party Mr. Peter Obi.

L-r… Business Woman Chief (Princess) Folashade Omotade Odumosu; Chatting with the Celebrant Senator Daisy Danjima; Chairperson Center for Gender Values and Culture Her Excellency Mrs. Alanyinigi Usuak Sylva.

L-r… Business Woman; Chief (Princess) Folashade Omotade Odumosu; Presidential Candidate of (PDP) Atiku Abukar and  Mrs. Yuwa Sami.

L-r… Former Executive Director Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)  Mr. Segun Awolowo;  Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited Tayo Ayeni; Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu;  Chairman BUA Group Abdulsamad Rabiu; Chairman/CEO Brittana-U,  Mrs. Catherine Uju ifejika.

L- r … The celebrant  Senator Daisy  Danjuma; with President Buhari’s daughter Zahra Buhari –Indimi.

Mr. Segun Erewa his wife  Chairman/CEO of Nigeria in the Diaspora Commission (NDIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and former House of Representative Member Hon Ahmed wadada.

L-r… Presidential  Candidate of  Labour party Mr. Peter Obi with  Business Woman Chief (Princess) Folashade Omotade Odumosu.

L-r…  Justices of the Court of Appeal Nigeria. Hon Justice Fatima Akinbami; Iyalode of Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Fatima Bintu Tinubu;  CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya and  Lady  Adejoke Okeowo.

L-r… Presidential Candidate of Labour party. Mr. Peter Obi; Chairman Globe Motors Limited Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and wife of the former Senate President Mrs. Toyin Saraki.

L-r…Nigerian Businessman, Real Estate, Sir Olu Okeowo; former minister of industry Chief (Dr) Nike Akande; founder of the love of  Christ  Generation Church C&S (Worldwide) Rev.  Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi.

L-r… Mrs. Ema Greg – Uanseru; Nigerian Journalist Ruth Osieme; Chairman Globe Motors Limited Mrs. Nkiru  Anumudu and  President GCA Energy Limited  Mr. Greg Uanseru.

L-r… Minister of State for  Petroleum, Timipre Sylva with Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal.

From Middle; Award-winning Fashion designer Princess Abah Falawiyo;  his son former Executive Director Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)  Mr. Segun Awolowo; wife of the President GCA Energy Limited, Mrs. Ema Greg – Uanseru and others.

L-r… First Lady of Edo State Mrs. Betsy Obaseki with Dr (Mrs) Helen Ekwueme.

L-r …President GCA Energy Limited  Mr Greg Uanseru; Chairman BUA Group Abdulsamad Rabiu; Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited Tayo Ayeni; Promotion Council (NEPC)  Mr Segun Awolowo; Businessman and Politician  Mr. Timi Alaibe.

L-r…Presidential  Candidate of  Labour party Mr. Peter Obi; Dr. Kastia Ekesi and her husband  Chief Dominic Ekesi.

L-r… Governor of Taraba State Darius Ishaku; former Chief of Army Staff, businessman and Philanthropist Lt Gen Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma; his wife the celebrant Senator Daisy Danjuma; Minster of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Vice presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; First Lady of Edo State Mrs. Betsy Obaseki.

Former Chief of Army Staff, businessman, and Philanthropist  Lt Gen Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma; his wife the celebrant Senator Daisy Danjuma;  being prayed by the Priest during a  thanksgiving service to mark her birthday celebration held at Cathedral  Church of Christ Marina Lagos 6 /8/20022…

 

PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

