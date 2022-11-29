At Saraki memorial, Buhari, Sultan, Lumumba, eminent Nigerians decry politics of money

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

President of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (SCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has charged Nigerians politicians to uphold truth and transparency in all their dealings.

This is even as former Chairman of Anti-corruption agency in Kenya, Prof. Patrick Lumumba said that Africa is not going to realize its potential as long as it continues to conduct the politics of money and money bags, not the politics of ideas.

Abubakar made the call on Monday during his opening remarks at the 10th Anniversary Memorial Lecture of late Abubakar Olusola Saraki at Chida Event Centre, Abuja.

His Eminence said that electoral campaigns should be a battle of ideas and urged the political class to eschew all forms of violence at they go about canvassing for votes.

“If you have good leaders, you will have good followership, if you have bad followership, you will have bad leadership”.

Quoting Shiek Usman Dan Fodio, he continued, “Conscience is an open wound only truth can heal it’. So, we have to tell our leaders the whole truth, sometimes when we say the truth as it is, some leaders don’t feel so good about it, but we will continue saying the truth in whatever we do and whatever we say.

“When we do so, leaders should take such comments as advice from people who are so concerned about what happens to the people that the Almighty Allah place under their care as leaders.

“For leaders, we want to urge you to always uphold the truth, be honest, be transparent and be accountable because Almighty Allah will ask you.

“Campaign honestly, campaign like gentleman and convince people to vote for you and when you do get the votes, discharge your responsibility to the best of your knowledge” Abubakar said.

Also in his remarks, President Muhammadu Buhari represented by Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum urged politicians to emulate the virtues of late Saraki whom he described as one of the leaders that defined the political development in the country.

“Senator Saraki was a Nigerian statesman who participated in the evolution of Nigeria’s political development. He is one of the politicians that earned the respect of many Nigerians. We appreciate his contributions to our polity.

“I want to use this opportunity to ask my fellow politicians to take away lesson from the lecture that he has been delivered with a view to moving Nigeria forward” Buhari said.

The guest lecturer, Prof. Lumumba in a lecture titled “Leadership and Followership in Africa” said that Africa must face responsible campaigning, eschew ethnic and religious sentiments to move the country forward.

He said, “The continent is not at ease because the continent is suffering from a deficit of leadership. As long as Nigeria is not at ease, Africa will never be at ease. If Africa wants to be at ease, Nigeria must be at ease. She is the largest economy in Africa. She has a population of about 200 million people. One in every African is a Nigerian. She is represented in every sector. If you want the best Engineers, they are Nigerians, if you want the best doctors, they are Nigerians. If you want good lawyers, they are Nigerians, but also if you want Yahoo boys, they are Nigerians. Nigerians are present everywhere in the world.

“Nigeria I am told is a $500billion economy, never ever be proud of that Nigerians; this is an economy that should be at least a $4trillion in GDP. Whenever you reach that level, then I will say that Nigeria is doing the right thing. All the ingredients are there, the question is, why is she not realizing its potentials?

“When Kenneth Kaunda left office, it was said of him that the only amount he had in his account was an equivalent of $5,000. That is what your current politicians eat for breakfast. I can remember when Julius Nyarere left office after 24 years, the only amount he had in his account was an equivalent of $8,000. That is what your current politicians use for a single visit to a gymnasium. They were leaders who were selfless. They understood that it was an honour and priviledge, they sacrificed their lives, they saw the position of leadership as leading their brethren, they never thought that they were superior to the people they led. They did not believe that they had the monopoly of wisdom and knowledge. They were leaders because they were servants”.

Lumumba who quoted some past African leaders maintained that Africa must go beyond the ethnic walls to build a progressive nation.

“As Samora Machelle said, if the continent of Africa must succeed, tribe must die, and if the tribe does not die, the new nation will never thrive. In most Africa, we use those cultural differences to divide the people. We use those cultural differences to reinforces centrifugal forces and therefore threaten the very nation which we all desire. You have the duty to ensure that you are in front in order to serve and not to be served.”

Speaking on behalf of the Saraki family, former Senate President Bukola Saraki while thanking dignitaries that honoured the occasion said that his father built solid relationships across the length and breadth of the country. He said that his children, have continued to benefit from the relationships beyond Nigeria.

Present at the event were Sokoto State governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, Gov. Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Gov. Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Gov. Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) His Royal Highness Muhammad Sanusi who is also the Royal father of the day, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla Speaker House of Representative and many other dignitaries