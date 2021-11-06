Champion Newspapers Limited
Association of Energy Correspondent of Nigeria (NAEC) ,Strategic int’l annual conference held in Lagos

L-r...MD/CEO  Ardora Plc, CEO All on;Wiebe Boer, with MD/CEO  11 PLC ;Tunji Oyebanji.  during  (NAEC) Strategic international Annual Conference  on Energy Transition and the future of Nigeria’s  held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 2/11/2021 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Former Chairman Association of Energy Correspondent of Nigeria (NAEC) Olusola Bello, Director New Energy Seplat Energy ; Yetunde Taiwo, Moderator ;Managing Editor , Oracle Newspapers & Energy Analyst; Sopuruchi Onwuka; President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Mrs. Patricia Ochogbu, . Head Commercial Operations & Asset Manager NAOC JV and Oando Energy Resources ;Solomon Agba, during (NAEC) Strategic international Annual Conference held at Eko hotel in Lagos on Tuesday …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Executive Secretary Nigerian gas Association ;Taji Ogbe, President Nigerian Gas Association; Ed Ubong ; Vice Chairman Association of Energy Correspondent of Nigeria (NAEC) Ugo Amadi.

L-r …President Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Mrs. Patricia Ochogbu. Head Commercial Operations & Asset Manager NAOC JV and Oando Energy Resources ;Solomon Agba, . Manager, Corporate Communications and Public  Affairs at Nigeria LNG Limited.  Dr Sophia Horsfall;  CEO of Dege Conek; Abiodun Adesanya.

L-r …Vice Chairman Association of Energy Correspondent of Nigeria (NAEC) Ugo Amadi, Head Strategy and Business Development  Rainoil; Emmanuel Omuojine, PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo; National  President Women in Energy Oil &Gas; Dr Dunni Owo, MD/CEO 11PLC ;Tunji Oyebanji and  Publisher  NewsDirect  ;Prince Samuel ibiyemi.

L-r… Financial secretary . Ben Ndubuwa; Public Relation Officer  Opeoluwani  Akintayo  Okebioru; Vice Chairman Ugo Amadi; Treasurer .Mohammed Shosanya ; Association of Energy Correspondent of Nigeria (NAEC) Executive Members ;during  (NAEC) Strategic international Annual Conference  on Energy Transition and the future of Nigeria’s  held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 2/11/2021 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

