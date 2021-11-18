Assembly Crisis: SaMBA Warns Against Throwing Plateau State into Chaos

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has warned the eight lawmakers behind the purported removal of Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba to retrace their steps immediately or face severe consequences.

SaMBA issued the warning in a letter dated 02 November 2021 and delivered to the eight lawmakers behind the illegal attempt to remove the Speaker and principal officers of Plateau Assembly, on 12th November 2021.

The letter sighted by our correspondent and signed by Mr Marcel Ngoghehei, reminded the Lawmakers of Section 92(C) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) which provides the procedure for the removal of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

SaMBA therefore warned the 8 minority members of Plateau House of Assembly to desist from throwing the state into further anarchy.

The letter titled “Re: The Unlawful Removal of the Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly”, reads in part:

“We write to express in the strongest terms our displeasure at the unlawful attempt to remove the Speaker and some principal officers of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

“As you are aware, Section 92(C) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) provides for the removal of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly. The stated constitutional requirement for the removal of a Speaker requires affirmation to a resolution of the House of Assembly with no less than two-third majority of the members.

“The Plateau State House of Assembly has 24 members. Therefore, the purported attempt by 8 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly to impeach the Speaker and some principal officers of the House falls far short of the constitutional requirement. It is unlawful, unconstitutional and is therefore an illegal act. This unlawful act by the 8 lawmakers can throw the state into chaos and has indeed inflamed the already distressed state.

“We at the Southern and Middle-Belt Alliance, SaMBA, hereby demand that you and the other members of the Plateau State House of Assembly retract from this illegality forthwith, failing which we will deploy the full strength of the law at home and abroad to redress the anomaly.”