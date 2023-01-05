Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere New Year Service held in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Jan 5, 2023 Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Rev Bright Nkwocha (Left) leading the worshipers in Prayers ,during the Night Service to Usher in the new year 2023 in Lagos on 31/12/2022. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI. 29 Share Cross section of worshipers praying to God , during the Night Service to usher in the new year 2022 in Lagos on 31/12/2022. Cross section of worshipers praying to God , during the Night Service to usher in the new year 2022 in Lagos on 31/12/2022. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading Assemblies of God ChurchAssemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere New Year Service held in LagosChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest News 29 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
