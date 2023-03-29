Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group hails President-elect at 71

The Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG) has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he clocks 71 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The National Chairman of the Group, Otunba Yomi Odunowo, who made these remarks in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Seyi Shodipo, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader as a special gift to Nigeria in particular and the world in general.

The Ogun State APC chieftain appreciated AsiwajuTinubu for his years of meritorious service to the nation’s political emancipation and humanity.

Otunba Odunowo described AsiwajuTinubu as a role model and builder of leaders, praying the Almighty to grant him long life in good health for Nigerians to benefit from his wealth of experience, wisdom, vision, courage, politics of inclusiveness, service to mankind, good governance and leadership acumen as he takes over the nation’s mantle of leadership on May 29, 2023.

He further prayed for God’s continued support to enable the President-elect achieve a successful tenure as the nation’s President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces, stressing that he was convinced Asiwaju had the capacity to excel in office.

The AATSG National Chairman noted that it was the people’s confidence in the ability of the President – Elect to excel that endeared him to the hearts of Nigerians who fought hard through their votes to elect him the nation’s President during the February 25 presidential polls.

He said: “On behalf of myself and the entire members of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), spread across the length and breadth of the country, I say ‘ Happy Birthday’ to our dear Asiwaju on the occasion of his 71st birthday as we are confident in his ability to turn around the fortunes of the country in every sector to the extent that Nigeria would become an envy of other nations.

“Hearty congratulations to our dear President- elect”, Otunba Odunowo said.

