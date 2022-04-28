Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Armed robbers attack Bullion Van in Imo

Latest News
By Peter
7

A bullion van conveying on Thursday, was attacked by gunmen at Ogbor, Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

 

It was gathered that the gunmen double-crossed the van coming from Ahiazu to Owerri and started shooting at it thinking it was loaded and conveying cash.

 

An eyewitness said the unknown gunmen shot sporadically and the driver of the van with two other persons in the bid to escape at high speed tumbled severally and ran into about four different vehicles packed at the spot where it happened.

It smashed the vehicles as well as destroyed the windows, doors, and windscreens of the vehicles.

Reacting, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abttam, said: “Sketchy information revealed that the bullion van was returning after delivering money and was attacked by hoodlums. The driver on noticing it tried to escape unfortunately, his vehicle capsized. No money was carted away.”

For a better society
Continue Reading
Peter 6566 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Osun 2022: INEC begins distribution of PVCs to…

Crisis hits  Adamawa Assembly  as 13 PDP lawmakers declare…

2023: NDLEA asks parties to subject Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu,…

Presidency: Declare in 7 days or we picket your office,…

1 of 892