Armed robbers attack Bullion Van in Imo

A bullion van conveying on Thursday, was attacked by gunmen at Ogbor, Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the gunmen double-crossed the van coming from Ahiazu to Owerri and started shooting at it thinking it was loaded and conveying cash.

An eyewitness said the unknown gunmen shot sporadically and the driver of the van with two other persons in the bid to escape at high speed tumbled severally and ran into about four different vehicles packed at the spot where it happened.

It smashed the vehicles as well as destroyed the windows, doors, and windscreens of the vehicles.

Reacting, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abttam, said: “Sketchy information revealed that the bullion van was returning after delivering money and was attacked by hoodlums. The driver on noticing it tried to escape unfortunately, his vehicle capsized. No money was carted away.”

