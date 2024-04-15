Ark of Light Food Bank feeds over 2,000 families in Lagos

Dr Isaiah Macwealth Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank (ALFEB), a food sanctuary and Emergency Response Centre, has fed over 2,000 families in Lagos and environs between December 2023 and March this year

In December last year, over 1,000 families in Lagos and its environs were catered for by the Centre and in March this year, over 1,000 beneficiaries and 2,500 individuals could not hold their joy and tears as they entered the food bank open pantry.

The gesture was under Dr. Isaiah Macwealth’s help initiave (TIWI) which covers a network of 15 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) catering for diverse human needs over 20 years ago to alleviate suffering and empowering the underprivileged.

Fueled by a deep passion for the poor and the hungry, Dr Isaiah Macwealth launched Ark of Light Food and Emergency bank (ALFEB) on the 10th of December 2023, a food sanctuary and Emergency Response Centre.

A statement by the NGO stated that this initiative aimed at providing food to 20,000 families yearly and “this initiative embodies Dr Isaiah Macwealth’s belief that no one should face the indignity of food insecurity”.

“The Ark of Light food and Emergency bank serves as a lifeline, offering food and empowerment programmes to families and individuals struggling to put food on the table.

“On the 18th of December 2023, Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank was opened to over 1,000 families in Lagos and its environs. Its shelves where stocked with staples like rice, beans, garri, cooking oils and also with essentials like clothes, toys for kids and other essentials ensuring families could receive comprehensive support during these challenging times.

“Emphasis was laid on individuals such as Widows, widowers, the elderly, retirees, mothers, single mother and orphans. Food items and other essentials were given to all beneficiaries. The provision of carefully-curated food packages ensuring balanced nutrition, drinks, money to aid transportation are pointers to the unending support Dr. Isaiah Macwealth offers.

“Ark of light food and Emergency bank (ALFEB) opened her doors once again on the 29th of March 2024 igniting hope and joy in the lives of beneficiaries who came. Over 1,000 beneficiaries and 2,500 individuals could not hold their joy and tears as they entered the food bank open pantry. The sound of music, serving of hot meals and drinks in addition to the food items given to them filled their hearts with so much joy, the NGO stated.

