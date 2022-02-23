Aregbesola’s loyalists kick against Alimosho LG coffin mockery, say they’re solidly behind their leader

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Loyalists of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, expressed displeasure over the scornful display of some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

Recall that after the announcement of the primary election in Osun State on Sunday, members of Alimosho LGA took to the streets with banners, posters and coffin with ‘Rest in peace’ inscriptions for Aregbesola while pledging their allegiance to the former governor of Lagos State and National leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The members of the Ilesa-East local government area in Osun State where Aregbesola hails from took to the streets of Ilesa saying that they are solely behind the Minister.

On their placards, they had inscriptions like– Aregbesola will reach the Promised Land; God will continue to protect Aregbesola; Ogbeni is a patriot; Aregbesola is a mover and shaker of politics; Adesoji Aregbesola carry go joo; We identify with Rafiu Aregbesola and celebrate him, among others.

Addressing newsmen during a press briefing at Oranmiyan house in Ilesa, former deputy chairman of the Osun State APC and leader of Ilesa-east LG, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji stated that the rising of Aregbesola is not known to those against the minister and will not be known to them.

Adesiji maintained that Aregbesola is not leaving APC and his political career cannot be buried.

He warned that if anything happens to the minister, those behind such display will be held responsible.

“We are ready to follow him to war and fight on his behalf against any foe. We shall use everything at our disposal to defend one (or any) of our own in the face of any diabolical attack,” he said.

Also, speaking, the chairman of The Osun Progressives, TOP, and former State chairman of APC, Elder Adebiyi Adelowo stated that the party members in Osun believe in Aregbesola and his ideals as he served meritoriously as the governor of the state and cannot be ridiculed.

He said, “Those doing that display in Lagos should come to Osun and see for themselves how we love him here. He served us well here in Osun. He constructed good roads and road networks and not just the maintenance of roads. We experienced massive food production not massive sharing like today.

“They will not pull Rauf down. He will continue to rise. He will live long as our leader. We are not following him blindly, we believe in what we did for Osun.

If those in Alimosho don’t know his worth, we in Osun do know his worth including the President who made him a Minister.

“We will not fight ourselves; he has people standing by him in his ward.

Aregbesola is a big factor in the Alimosho local government area but He is not a local leader. He is a federal minister.”

Adelowo stressed that nobody can force their leader, Aregbesola out of the party.

“Muslims don’t carry coffin. Those that carried it are carrying their coffins,” he concluded.

