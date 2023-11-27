Architect Kashimawo Olafioye, Wife honoured with Legiri, Yeye Legiri of Osooro Kingdom

Bestowing the honours on the couple in his palace on Saturday in commemoration of his 46th coronation anniversary, the Rebuja and Paramount Ruler of Osooro Land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa commended the couple for their immense contributions to the development of the kingdom.

He decorated Arch. Kashimawo Olafioye with the Legiri of Osooro Kingdom and his wife, Princess Omolara Olafioye as Yeye Legiri of Osooro Kingdom.

In his acceptance speech, the new Legiri of Osooro Kingdom, who was born in Igbotako, appreciated the monarch for deeming it to honour him and his wife with the prestigious traditional titles.

He said the gesture of the monarch would serve as impetus for him and his wife to do more in terms of promoting the kingdom in all areas.

According to the United Kingdom-based architect, “It’s honourable for our respectable traditional ruler to remember and honour me and my lovely wife with prestigious traditional titles.

“I want to say that the gesture of our respectable traditional ruler would ginger me and my wife to do more for our kingdom.

“Also, I want to seize this medium to appeal to other sons and daughters of Osooro Land worldwide to remember to give back to our kingdom no matter how small.”

In her response, Princess Omolara Olafioye described the honour as divine call to duty.

Appreciating the monarch, she said: “I really appreciate our Royal father for this great honour bestowed on me and my husband today.

“This is a divine call to duty; we shall do more in our contribution to the development of Osooro Kingdom.”

Earlier, one of the projects sponsored by the couple, a borehole, was inaugurated in the community to provide potable water for the residents.

Moreover, in appreciation of the successful events, the Legiri and Yeye Legiri of Osooro Kingdom did the Thanksgiving service at Baptist Church, Igbotako on Sunday.

They both appreciate God for giving them the opportunity to contribute to the development of the kingdom and have impact in the lives of the people.

