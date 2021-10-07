Champion Newspapers Limited
 APWEN Lagos Chairman-elect visits LASBCA

(L-r ) General Manager Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) Arc ,Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, received a letter from Chairman Elect, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State branch Engr Monsurah Abimbola Alagbe, Vice Chairman Elect (APWEN) Lagos branch Engr Atinuke Owolabi, during the Courtesy call to LASBCA in Lagos recently. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI
The first official outing of the Lagos Chapter’s Chairman-elect of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Engr. Monsurah Abimbola Alagbe, was made recently to the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan  Owodunni Oki, at his office along  Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja G.R.A.

Engr. Monsurah Alagbe, being a LASBCA Staff, made the visit with some elders of the Association and the new executive members in order to make official notification of the newly-elected position she just- attained, and also to assure the Agency of the synergy that has always been in place between APWEN and LASBCA.

She added to the view of the elders on gender equality and inclusion that the General Manager has always been a great advocate of.

She said the GM, who used to say ‘look out for the content and not the container syndrome,’ appreciates the skills and expertise of each professional in the Agency.

The LASBCA GM, Arc. Oki, responding to the elders of the Association regarding the new responsibilities to be shouldered by the new Chairman, said he saw the whole election of Engr. Monsurah Alagbe as putting the round peg in the round hole and he was confident that she would deliver.

He commended all the female Engineers in the Agency for the diligence and professionalism they always display at their various areas of operations, adding that they are all great ambassadors of APWEN.

The LASBCA GM also pledged his support for the Association anytime the Agency is called upon.

The Agency Secretary, Mrs. Bisi Osineye, thereafter gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the Agency to the representatives of the Association.

