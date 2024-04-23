APC guber primaries: Group congratulates Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Conscience Movement (OCM) has congratulated Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

The Chairman of the Group, Mr. Shalom Olaseeni, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Akure.

Olaseni said the governor’s dedication to service and unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of the state worked in his favour at the primary election.

He urged Aiyedatiwa to be magnanimous in victory and extend a hand of fellowship to his fellow contestants and stakeholders.

“At this pivotal moment in our political journey, it is imperative that we reflect on the values of unity, peace and progress.

“Ondo state has endured its fair share of challenges in recent times and our people have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity.

“Now, more than ever, we must prioritize the collective well-being of our state and its residents,” he said.

Olaseni said the journey towards achieving peaceful and prosperous Ondo state required the cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders.

He urged all other aspirants to demonstrate statesmanship and support the party’s candidate.

“Furthermore, we must recognize that excessive tumult and political instability will be detrimental to the progress and development of our state.

“As we navigate through these critical times, let us exercise caution and restraint in our actions and words.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that Ondo state remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for generations to come.

“As members of this movement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting peace, unity and progress.”