APC fixes dates for sale of Ekiti, Osun governorship election forms

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the sale of forms for Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections.

The National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Sen. John Akpanudodehe, made this announcement in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for Ekiti State governorship election would begin on November 16, while that of Osun State would begin on November 18.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed June 18, 2022 for Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun.

