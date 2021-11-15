Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

APC fixes dates for sale of Ekiti, Osun governorship election forms

People & Power
By Peter
0 21

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

 

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the sale of forms for Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections.

The National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Sen. John Akpanudodehe, made this announcement in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for Ekiti State governorship election would begin on November 16, while that of Osun State would begin on November 18.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed June 18, 2022 for Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5102 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Anambra election: We’ll frustrate Andy Uba’s suit…

Andy Uba thanks Party members, campaign team

Drama as Lagos lawmakers struggle to defend consumer…

Direct Primary Controversy: NASS, Governors to share blames…

1 of 202

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More