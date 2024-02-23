Anglican Primate to Tinubu: Address Nigerians’ hardship

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Primate and Metropolitan of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, has urged President Bola Tinubu to act fast and address the increasing hardship facing Nigerians as time is no longer on his side.

According to him, President Tinubu should bring succour to the masses, stressing that “time is no more on his side”.

Ndukuba made the call during his sermon at the Funeral Service for late former Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at Saint Andrews Cathedral Church Imola, Owo, Ondo State.

He was represented by the Dean of the church of Nigeria, Most Rev’d Dr Blessing Enyindah.

The Primate said, “May I on behalf of Nigerians pray and call on the President, Senator Bola Tinubu to do something to reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians.

“We have the hope he would do it because he promised us Renewed Hope and according to him, it is his turn, so the turn and opportunity have been given to him now. We are waiting and expecting the fulfillment of the renewed hope.

“We plead with him to do it fast because time, that is four or eight years as the case may be, is brief and the time is running.”

The Funeral service for late former Governor was graced by hundreds of sympathizers who besieged the cathedral from all walks of life.

The Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, led other personalities, including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s wife, Mrs. Betty and children, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Edo State governor Mr Goodwin Obaseki, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun; Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Douye Diri of Bayelsa state; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. George Akume.

Others are; former governor of Ondo State Dr Olusẹgun Mimiko, former governor of Ogun State Mr Gbenga Daniel and senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi, APC national chairman Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, wife of late Prophet Temitope Joshua, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, political appointees, bodies of benchers.

At the memorable funeral service, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa appreciated late Akeredolu stressing that he would not forget his positive impacts and contributions in his life and political career.

He noted that his untimely death had made him the governor of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa said: “How can Ondo state people forget him so easily? it is not possible because he used the instrument of governance to intervene in different sectors of the state.

“Sometimes you wonder how he decided to leave us so soon. Why can’t God give him more years to still stay with us ? Why did God take him home so soon?

“They said good people don’t live for too long and Akeredolu is one of them.

“For me, I cannot forget so soon because we shared a lot together. How can I forget those political and physical rough and dusty roads that we traveled together?

The governor recalled that since 2012, he has been his political associate and one one time Director General of his campaign team, as deputy nominee, deputy governor elected, acting governor whenever he traveled and now, he made him the governor even in death.

For a better society